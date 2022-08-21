River Plate - Central Córdoba (SE)

Torneo Binance / Matchday 15
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
River Plate logo
River Plate
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
4

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

River Plate

Central Córdoba (SE)

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1484228
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1482426
4
Racing ClubRAC
1466224
5
HuracánHUR
1466224
7
River PlateRIV
1464422
17
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
1452717
