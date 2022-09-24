River Plate - Talleres

Torneo Binance / Matchday 21
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti / 24.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
River Plate logo
River Plate
Talleres logo
Talleres
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

River Plate

Talleres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
21123639
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
20108238
3
HuracánHUR
21910237
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
20106436
5
Racing ClubRAC
2097434
6
River PlateRIV
2095632
24
TalleresTAL
1957722
