Torneo Binance / Matchday 3
Estadio Gigante de Arroyito / 16.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/godoy-cruz/teamcenter.shtml
Godoy Cruz
Rosario Central - Godoy Cruz

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Rosario Central

Godoy Cruz

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
32107
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
3
PlatensePLA
22006
4
Atlético TucumánCAT
31205
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
21104
13
Godoy CruzGOD
21013
27
Rosario CentralROS
20111
