Rosario Central - Platense

Torneo Binance / Matchday 21
Estadio Gigante de Arroyito / 25.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
Platense logo
Platense
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rosario Central

Platense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
21123639
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
20108238
3
HuracánHUR
21910237
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
20106436
5
Racing ClubRAC
2097434
9
PlatensePLA
2078529
23
Rosario CentralROS
2066824
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Rosario Central and Platense with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 25 September 2022.

Catch the latest Rosario Central and Platense news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

