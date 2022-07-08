Rosario Central - Sarmiento

Torneo Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Gigante de Arroyito / 09.07.2022
Rosario Central
Not started
-
-
Sarmiento
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rosario Central

Sarmiento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
642014
3
PlatensePLA
633012
4
BanfieldBAN
632111
5
HuracánHUR
632111
13
SarmientoSAR
62228
27
Rosario CentralROS
61144
