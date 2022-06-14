Torneo Binance / Matchday 3
Estádio Pedro Bidegain / 14.06.2022
San Lorenzo
Not started
-
-
Arsenal
San Lorenzo - Arsenal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

San Lorenzo

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PlatensePLA
22006
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
21104
3
TigreTIG
21104
4
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
21104
4
EstudiantesEST
21104
19
San LorenzoLOR
20202
23
ArsenalARS
20111
