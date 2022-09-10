San Lorenzo - Atlético Tucumán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 18
Estádio Pedro Bidegain / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-lorenzo/teamcenter.shtml
San Lorenzo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-tucuman/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Tucumán
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

San Lorenzo

Atlético Tucumán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1796233
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1796233
3
HuracánHUR
1787231
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1794431
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1893630
11
San LorenzoLOR
17510225
