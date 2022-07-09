San Lorenzo - Boca Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 7
Estádio Pedro Bidegain / 09.07.2022
San Lorenzo
Not started
-
-
Boca Juniors
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

San Lorenzo

Boca Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
642014
3
PlatensePLA
633012
4
BanfieldBAN
632111
5
HuracánHUR
632111
11
Boca JuniorsBOC
63039
15
San LorenzoLOR
61417
