San Lorenzo - Estudiantes

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Estádio Pedro Bidegain / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-lorenzo/teamcenter.shtml
San Lorenzo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

San Lorenzo

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1274125
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
5
PatronatoPAT
1253418
11
San LorenzoLOR
1137116
22
EstudiantesEST
1133512
