San Lorenzo - Platense

Torneo Binance / Matchday 14
Estádio Pedro Bidegain / 16.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-lorenzo/teamcenter.shtml
San Lorenzo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
Platense logo
Platense
1

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

San Lorenzo

Platense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1374225
3
HuracánHUR
1365223
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1372423
5
River PlateRIV
1363421
8
PlatensePLA
1356221
13
San LorenzoLOR
1338217
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sarmiento
-
-
Godoy Cruz
16/08
Central Córdoba (SE)
-
-
Colón
16/08
Independiente
-
-
Huracán
17/08
Newell's Old Boys
-
-
Lanús
17/08

Follow the Primera A live Football match between San Lorenzo and Platense with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 16 August 2022.

Catch the latest San Lorenzo and Platense news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.