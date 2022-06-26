Torneo Binance / Matchday 5
Estádio Pedro Bidegain / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-lorenzo/teamcenter.shtml
San Lorenzo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Advertisement
Ad

San Lorenzo - Tigre

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
Tigre logo
Tigre
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

San Lorenzo

Tigre

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
532011
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
431010
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
53029
4
PlatensePLA
42208
5
BanfieldBAN
52218
9
San LorenzoLOR
41306
21
TigreTIG
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Talleres
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
19:30
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
19:30
Colón
-
-
Huracán
22:00
Estudiantes
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
22:00

Follow the Primera A live Football match between San Lorenzo and Tigre with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 26 June 2022.

Catch the latest San Lorenzo and Tigre news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.