Sarmiento - Gimnasia La Plata

Torneo Binance / Matchday 16
Estadio Eva Perón / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sarmiento/teamcenter.shtml
Sarmiento
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gimnasia-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Gimnasia La Plata
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sarmiento

Gimnasia La Plata

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1595132
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1585229
3
HuracánHUR
1677228
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1583427
5
River PlateRIV
1574425
20
SarmientoSAR
1553718
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Sarmiento and Gimnasia La Plata with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2022.

Catch the latest Sarmiento and Gimnasia La Plata news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what's happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season's top sports competitions.