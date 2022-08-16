Sarmiento - Godoy Cruz

Torneo Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Eva Perón / 16.08.2022
Sarmiento
Not started
-
-
Godoy Cruz
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
0

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sarmiento

Godoy Cruz

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1374225
3
HuracánHUR
1365223
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1372423
5
River PlateRIV
1363421
9
Godoy CruzGOD
1363421
16
SarmientoSAR
1352617
Related matches

Central Córdoba (SE)
-
-
Colón
16/08
San Lorenzo
-
-
Platense
16/08
Independiente
-
-
Huracán
17/08
Newell's Old Boys
-
-
Lanús
17/08

