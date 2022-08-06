Sarmiento - Lanús

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Eva Perón / 06.08.2022
Sarmiento
Not started
-
-
Lanús
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
Lanús logo
Lanús
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sarmiento

Lanús

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1174025
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1163221
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
4
Racing ClubRAC
1154219
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
15
SarmientoSAR
1142514
28
LanúsLAN
111376
