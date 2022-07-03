Torneo Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio Eva Perón / 03.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sarmiento/teamcenter.shtml
Sarmiento
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Sarmiento - Racing Club

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Sarmiento

Racing Club

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
3
BanfieldBAN
632111
4
Godoy CruzGOD
631210
5
Atlético TucumánCAT
624010
7
Racing ClubRAC
53029
13
SarmientoSAR
52127
