Torneo Binance / Matchday 3
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 14.06.2022
Talleres
Not started
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
Talleres - Newell's Old Boys

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Talleres logo
Talleres
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Talleres

Newell's Old Boys

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PlatensePLA
22006
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
21104
3
TigreTIG
21104
4
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
21104
4
EstudiantesEST
21104
4
Newell's Old BoysNEW
21104
9
TalleresTAL
21013
