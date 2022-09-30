Tigre - Aldosivi

Torneo Binance / Matchday 22
Estadio Don José Dellagiovanna / 30.09.2022
Tigre
Not started
-
-
Aldosivi
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigre
Aldosivi
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tigre

Aldosivi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
21118241
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
21123639
3
Racing ClubRAC
21107437
4
HuracánHUR
21910237
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
22107537
9
TigreTIG
2179530
28
AldosiviALD
21341413
