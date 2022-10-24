Tigre - Arsenal

Torneo Binance / Matchday 27
Estadio Don José Dellagiovanna / 25.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-1/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigre logo
Tigre
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tigre

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
27164752
2
Racing ClubRAC
27148550
3
River PlateRIV
27145847
4
HuracánHUR
271211447
5
Atlético TucumánCAT
271210546
6
TigreTIG
261110543
25
ArsenalARS
26512927
