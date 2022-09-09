Tigre - Huracán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 18
Estadio Don José Dellagiovanna / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huracan/teamcenter.shtml
Huracán
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigre logo
Tigre
Huracán logo
Huracán
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Tigre

Huracán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1796233
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1796233
3
HuracánHUR
1787231
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1794431
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1893630
16
TigreTIG
1757522
