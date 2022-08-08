Tigre - Rosario Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Don José Dellagiovanna / 09.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigre logo
Tigre
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tigre

Rosario Central

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1274125
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
UniónUNI
1163221
4
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1262420
20
Rosario CentralROS
1142514
21
TigreTIG
1134413
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Newell's Old Boys
0
0
Colón
Half-time
Central Córdoba (SE)
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
15:00
Independiente
0
1
River Plate
San Lorenzo
0
0
Estudiantes

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Tigre and Rosario Central with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 9 August 2022.

Catch the latest Tigre and Rosario Central news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.