Tigre - Vélez Sársfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
Estadio Don José Dellagiovanna / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigre logo
Tigre
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Tigre

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
19112635
4
HuracánHUR
1989233
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1995532
16
TigreTIG
1959524
26
Vélez SársfieldVEL
18110713
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Tigre and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 18 September 2022.

