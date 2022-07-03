Torneo Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio 15 de Abril / 03.07.2022
Unión
Not started
-
-
Lanús
Unión - Lanús

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Unión logo
Unión
Lanús logo
Lanús
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Unión

Lanús

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
3
BanfieldBAN
632111
4
Godoy CruzGOD
631210
5
Atlético TucumánCAT
624010
18
UniónUNI
52127
20
LanúsLAN
51225
