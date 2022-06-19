Torneo Binance / Matchday 4
Estadio 15 de Abril / 19.06.2022
Unión
Not started
-
-
River Plate
Unión - River Plate

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Unión logo
Unión
River Plate logo
River Plate
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Unión

River Plate

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
32107
1
PlatensePLA
32107
3
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
32016
5
Racing ClubRAC
32016
10
UniónUNI
31114
26
River PlateRIV
30212
