Newell's Old Boys - Colón

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Marcelo Bielsa / 08.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newell-s-old-boys/teamcenter.shtml
Newell's Old Boys
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
Colón logo
Colón
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Newell's Old Boys

Colón

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1274125
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
UniónUNI
1163221
4
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1262420
12
Newell's Old BoysNEW
1144316
21
ColónCOL
1134413
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Boca Juniors
-
-
Platense
01:00
Aldosivi
-
-
Huracán
17:00
San Lorenzo
-
-
Estudiantes
19:00
Independiente
-
-
River Plate
21:30

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Newell's Old Boys and Colón with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 8 August 2022.

Catch the latest Newell's Old Boys and Colón news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.