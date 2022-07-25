Newell's Old Boys - Defensa y Justicia

Torneo Binance / Matchday 10
Estadio Marcelo Bielsa / 25.07.2022
Newell's Old Boys
Not started
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1064022
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
961219
3
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1053218
5
Godoy CruzGOD
952217
7
Newell's Old BoysNEW
944116
21
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
924310
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Newell's Old Boys and Defensa y Justicia with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 July 2022.

Catch the latest Newell's Old Boys and Defensa y Justicia news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.