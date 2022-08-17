Newell's Old Boys - Lanús

Torneo Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Marcelo Bielsa / 17.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newell-s-old-boys/teamcenter.shtml
Newell's Old Boys
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lanus/teamcenter.shtml
Lanús
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
Lanús logo
Lanús
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Newell's Old Boys

Lanús

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1374225
3
HuracánHUR
1365223
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1372423
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1464422
16
Newell's Old BoysNEW
1345417
28
LanúsLAN
131487
