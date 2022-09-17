Newell's Old Boys - Sarmiento

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
Estadio Marcelo Bielsa / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newell-s-old-boys/teamcenter.shtml
Newell's Old Boys
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sarmiento/teamcenter.shtml
Sarmiento
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Newell's Old Boys

Sarmiento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
19112635
4
HuracánHUR
1989233
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1995532
10
Newell's Old BoysNEW
1985629
20
SarmientoSAR
1964922
