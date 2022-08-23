Patronato - Argentinos Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 15
Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella / 23.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Patronato logo
Patronato
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Patronato

Argentinos Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1484228
3
HuracánHUR
1576227
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1482426
5
River PlateRIV
1574425
9
PatronatoPAT
1464422
Related matches

Racing Club
0
0
San Lorenzo
29'
Platense
-
-
Talleres
23/08
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Sarmiento
23/08
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Barracas Central
24/08

