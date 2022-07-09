Patronato - Arsenal

Torneo Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella / 09.07.2022
Patronato
Not started
-
-
Arsenal
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Patronato logo
Patronato
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Patronato

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
642014
3
PlatensePLA
633012
4
BanfieldBAN
632111
5
HuracánHUR
632111
14
PatronatoPAT
62228
16
ArsenalARS
61417
