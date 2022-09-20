Patronato - Rosario Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella / 20.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Patronato
Rosario Central
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Patronato

Rosario Central

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
20113636
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
4
Racing ClubRAC
2097434
5
HuracánHUR
20810234
13
PatronatoPAT
1976627
20
Rosario CentralROS
1965823
