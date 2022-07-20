Patronato - Tigre

Torneo Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella / 20.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Patronato logo
Patronato
Tigre logo
Tigre
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Patronato

Tigre

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PlatensePLA
945017
2
Godoy CruzGOD
851216
3
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
4
Atlético TucumánCAT
844016
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
851216
16
PatronatoPAT
832311
18
TigreTIG
82339
