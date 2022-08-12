Platense - Banfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López / 12.08.2022
Platense
Not started
-
-
Banfield
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Platense
Banfield
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Platense

Banfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1274125
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
UniónUNI
1163221
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1363421
5
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
10
PlatensePLA
1246218
17
BanfieldBAN
1236315
