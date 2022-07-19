Platense - Central Córdoba (SE)

Torneo Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López / 19.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Platense logo
Platense
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Platense

Central Córdoba (SE)

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Godoy CruzGOD
851216
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
844016
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
851216
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
843115
8
PlatensePLA
835014
20
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
82248
