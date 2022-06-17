Torneo Binance / Matchday 3
Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López / 17.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gimnasia-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Gimnasia La Plata
Advertisement
Ad

Platense - Gimnasia La Plata

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Platense logo
Platense
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Platense

Gimnasia La Plata

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
32107
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
3
PlatensePLA
22006
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
32016
5
ColónCOL
31205
7
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
21104
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Boca Juniors
1
0
Tigre
23'
Argentinos Juniors
-
-
Independiente
23:00
Rosario Central
-
-
Godoy Cruz
23:00
Racing Club
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
17/06

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Platense and Gimnasia La Plata with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 17 June 2022.

Catch the latest Platense and Gimnasia La Plata news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.