Platense - Racing Club

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López / 19.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Platense logo
Platense
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Platense

Racing Club

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
19112635
4
HuracánHUR
1989233
5
Godoy CruzGOD
2095632
6
Racing ClubRAC
1987431
10
PlatensePLA
1978429
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Newell's Old Boys
0
0
Sarmiento
Half-time
Tigre
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
17:00
San Lorenzo
-
-
River Plate
19:30
Banfield
-
-
Lanús
22:00

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Platense and Racing Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 19 September 2022.

Catch the latest Platense and Racing Club news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.