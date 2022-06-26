Torneo Binance / Matchday 5
Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sarmiento/teamcenter.shtml
Sarmiento
Platense - Sarmiento

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Platense logo
Platense
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Platense

Sarmiento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
532011
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
431010
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
53029
4
PlatensePLA
42208
5
BanfieldBAN
52218
13
SarmientoSAR
42026
