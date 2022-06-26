Torneo Binance / Matchday 5
Estadio Presidente Perón / 26.06.2022
Racing Club
Not started
-
-
Aldosivi
Racing Club - Aldosivi

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

Aldosivi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
532011
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
532011
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
53029
4
PlatensePLA
42208
5
BanfieldBAN
52218
14
Racing ClubRAC
42026
28
AldosiviALD
40131
