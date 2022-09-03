Racing Club - Argentinos Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Estadio Presidente Perón / 03.09.2022
Racing Club
Argentinos Juniors
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

Argentinos Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
2
HuracánHUR
1787231
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1686230
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1683527
8
Racing ClubRAC
1667325
