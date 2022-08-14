Racing Club - Boca Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Presidente Perón / 15.08.2022
Racing Club
Not started
-
-
Boca Juniors
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

Boca Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
HuracánHUR
1365223
4
River PlateRIV
1363421
5
PatronatoPAT
1363421
9
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
11
Boca JuniorsBOC
1260618
