Racing Club - Independiente

Torneo Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Presidente Perón / 10.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
Independiente logo
Independiente
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

Independiente

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
642014
3
PlatensePLA
633012
4
BanfieldBAN
632111
5
HuracánHUR
632111
6
Racing ClubRAC
631210
19
IndependienteIND
62137
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

San Lorenzo
1
1
Boca Juniors
45'
Banfield
-
-
Unión
22:00
Talleres
-
-
Barracas Central
10/07
Platense
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
10/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Racing Club and Independiente with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 10 July 2022.

Catch the latest Racing Club and Independiente news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.