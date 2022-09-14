Racing Club - Patronato

Torneo Binance / Matchday 19
Estadio Presidente Perón / 14.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
Patronato logo
Patronato
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

Patronato

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1897234
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1896333
3
HuracánHUR
1888232
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
18102632
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1894531
8
Racing ClubRAC
1877428
9
PatronatoPAT
1876527
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
20:30
Huracán
-
-
Barracas Central
23:00
Godoy Cruz
-
-
Tigre
23:00
Platense
-
-
Unión
14/09

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Racing Club and Patronato with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 14 September 2022.

Catch the latest Racing Club and Patronato news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.