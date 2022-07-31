Racing Club - Tigre

Torneo Binance / Matchday 11
Estadio Presidente Perón / 31.07.2022
Racing Club
Not started
-
-
Tigre
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
Tigre logo
Tigre
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

Tigre

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1064022
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1163221
3
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1053218
18
TigreTIG
1033412
Related matches

Argentinos Juniors
0
0
San Lorenzo
45'
Talleres
-
-
Unión
Postponed
Estudiantes
-
-
Banfield
22:00
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
31/07

