River Plate - Banfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 19
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti / 14.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
River Plate logo
River Plate
Banfield logo
Banfield
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

River Plate

Banfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1897234
2
HuracánHUR
1989233
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1896333
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1995532
5
Boca JuniorsBOC
18102632
7
River PlateRIV
1885529
17
BanfieldBAN
1857622
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Huracán
0
0
Barracas Central
34'
Godoy Cruz
0
0
Tigre
33'
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
Postponed
Racing Club
-
-
Patronato
14/09

Follow the Primera A live Football match between River Plate and Banfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 14 September 2022.

Catch the latest River Plate and Banfield news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.