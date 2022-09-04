River Plate - Barracas Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti / 05.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/barracas-central/teamcenter.shtml
Barracas Central
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

River Plate

Barracas Central

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
2
HuracánHUR
1787231
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1787231
4
Racing ClubRAC
1777328
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
7
River PlateRIV
1675426
18
Barracas CentralBAC
1655620
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Gimnasia La Plata
1
1
Independiente
Half-time
Platense
-
-
Estudiantes
19:30
Patronato
-
-
Unión
19:30
Colón
-
-
Boca Juniors
22:00

Follow the Primera A live Football match between River Plate and Barracas Central with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 5 September 2022.

Catch the latest River Plate and Barracas Central news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.