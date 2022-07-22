River Plate - Gimnasia La Plata

Torneo Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti / 22.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gimnasia-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Gimnasia La Plata
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
River Plate logo
River Plate
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

River Plate

Gimnasia La Plata

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
961219
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
954019
3
PlatensePLA
945017
4
Godoy CruzGOD
851216
5
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
7
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
843115
17
River PlateRIV
82339
Follow the Primera A live Football match between River Plate and Gimnasia La Plata with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 22 July 2022.

