River Plate - Newell's Old Boys

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newell-s-old-boys/teamcenter.shtml
Newell's Old Boys
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
River Plate logo
River Plate
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

River Plate

Newell's Old Boys

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
HuracánHUR
1365223
4
PlatensePLA
1356221
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1363421
9
River PlateRIV
1253418
13
Newell's Old BoysNEW
1245317
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Patronato
-
-
San Lorenzo
01:30
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Tigre
19:30
Rosario Central
-
-
Barracas Central
19:30
Lanús
-
-
Independiente
22:00

Follow the Primera A live Football match between River Plate and Newell's Old Boys with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest River Plate and Newell's Old Boys news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.