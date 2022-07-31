River Plate - Sarmiento

Torneo Binance / Matchday 11
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti / 01.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sarmiento/teamcenter.shtml
Sarmiento
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
River Plate logo
River Plate
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

River Plate

Sarmiento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1165023
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1154219
4
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
11
River PlateRIV
1043315
22
SarmientoSAR
1032511
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Atlético Tucumán
0
0
Newell's Old Boys
20'
Huracán
0
0
Gimnasia La Plata
20'
Talleres
-
-
Unión
Postponed
Lanús
-
-
Aldosivi
17:00

Follow the Primera A live Football match between River Plate and Sarmiento with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 1 August 2022.

Catch the latest River Plate and Sarmiento news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.