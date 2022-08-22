Rosario Central - Banfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 15
Estadio Gigante de Arroyito / 22.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
Banfield logo
Banfield
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rosario Central

Banfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1484228
3
HuracánHUR
1576227
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1482426
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1574425
16
Rosario CentralROS
1453618
22
BanfieldBAN
1436515
