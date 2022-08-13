Rosario Central - Barracas Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Gigante de Arroyito / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/barracas-central/teamcenter.shtml
Barracas Central
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
Barracas Central logo
Barracas Central
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rosario Central

Barracas Central

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
Godoy CruzGOD
1363421
4
UniónUNI
1163221
5
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
20
Barracas CentralBAC
1235414
22
Rosario CentralROS
1242614
