Rosario Central - Estudiantes

Torneo Binance / Matchday 19
Estadio Gigante de Arroyito / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Rosario Central

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1897234
2
HuracánHUR
1989233
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1896333
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1995532
5
Boca JuniorsBOC
18102632
13
EstudiantesEST
1875626
18
Rosario CentralROS
1864822
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

River Plate
0
1
Banfield
47'
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
Postponed
Lanús
-
-
Boca Juniors
01:30
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
23:00

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Rosario Central and Estudiantes with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 15 September 2022.

Catch the latest Rosario Central and Estudiantes news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.